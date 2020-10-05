Stunning interview with Tara Reade

We can’t get honest reporting from the U.S. media, but we can still get information from the U.K., Australia, and some other foreign countries. Australia is especially good.

This interview with Tara Reade by an Australian reporter on Australian ’60 Minutes’ sure sounds honest. And we always do have to believe the woman, as Democrats say.

If it’s true, it’s especially egregious since Biden is always saying he’s so pro-woman.

Watch: