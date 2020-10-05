Teacher berates child over support for Trump, then lies to mom

This mother in the next story did a great job of protecting her child. We all need to do the same.

THE STORY

During a virtual class, this obviously left-wing teacher asked students to list someone who they admire. The teacher was triggered when a student listed Donald J. Trump.

This teacher was actually so upset by this response that he berated the 10-year old boy for his admiration of Trump and then he proceeded to kick the young boy out of the class.

Well, the mother overhead this entire thing, and she let him have it.

The teacher lied to her and said he wasn’t addressing President Trump. He claimed it was about him mentioning the wall.

The mother is Honduran and she came legally. This smart mom explained to this teacher that there is nothing hateful about a wall. People need to come legally. Go to Honduras and enter illegally and see what happens to you, she said.

She LOVES THIS COUNTRY! She teaches her kids to love it, and respect everyone.

The teacher continued to lie right until the end. And he claimed she couldn’t see a copy of the class because he didn’t record it. The mom then said she taped part of it after he was kicked out of the class.

Watch:

EXCLUSIVE: A Seattle-area teacher scolded a student for admiring @realDonaldTrump, prompting a rant to 6th graders. When the student’s mom complained, the teacher misled her about what happened. Luckily, the mom recorded the incident on her cell phone. https://t.co/0mXiYTfZ52 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 4, 2020