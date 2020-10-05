VA school district to deny staff 1st Amendment rights on race policy

Loudon County, Virginia public schools, which is an extremely progressive school as is the community, is considering a speech code to limit the staff’s 1st Amendment right to criticize their race policy. Remarkably, the teacher union disagrees.

The board for Loudoun County Public Schools will decide on October 12 if they will adopt a code prohibiting teachers from criticizing the school’s racial equity plan. The plan promotes a very radical BLM-oriented, aka Marxist, perspective, and demeans whites.

YOU WILL SUPPORT THEIR HARD-LEFT POLICY

“Employees are expected to support the school division’s commitment to action-oriented equity practices through the performance of their job duties, as the Division engages in the disruption and dismantling of white supremacy, systemic racism, and language and actions motivated by race, religion, country of origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, and/or ability,” read the policy draft, obtained by the Free Beacon.

The proposed speech code was “hidden” inside a “professional conduct” proposal that would prohibit teachers from undermining “the views, positions, goals, policies, or public statements of the Loudoun County School Board or its superintendent,” The Washington Free Beacon reports.

The school board claims this rooting out of [fake] systemic racism outweighs the 1st Amendment.

Systemic racism was concocted in the leftist bastions of the college elite. It’s not happening. The left is using it to demean whites and Asians.

The policy also tells teachers to rat on one another if they see others violating their speech code. They claim it’s their duty. This is very Hitlerian. There is no better word than that.

EVEN THE TEACHER’S UNION OBJECTS

The Loudoun Education Association, the district’s largest teachers’ union, told the Free Beacon it was concerned about the proposed speech code. LEA president Sandy Sullivan told the outlet that the union would meet with officials in the school district ahead of the vote, saying members were upset with the proposed speech code.

“Anything that is going to inhibit the speech of people freely expressing themselves in an appropriate manner … concerns us,” Sullivan told the Free Beacon. “We want employees to make sure that they can be heard.”

The Sentinel already reported about their huge expenditures for the insane critical race theory training. They also abide by the Southern Poverty Law Center’s guidelines. The SPLC is a far-left hate group out to get Christians and conservatives.

Let’s be clear. They can’t take away the 1st Amendment because they don’t like what they are hearing.

This is political and it’s the indoctrination of children.