Stunning Report: CIA Is Collecting Data on Americans [for Abuse Later On]

According to the Associated Press, a heavily redacted letter was sent by Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico to the CIA. They asked for details of a secretive program collecting data on all Americans.

Large parts of the letter, which was sent in April 2021 and declassified Thursday, and documents released by the CIA, were blacked out. Wyden and Heinrich said the program operated “outside the statutory framework that Congress and the public believe govern this collection.”

The CIA on Friday said the program highlighted by the senators and another disclosed this week are “repositories of information about the activities of foreign governments and foreign nationals.” In a statement, the agency said the programs were classified to stop adversaries from compromising them.

The agency also said it kept members of congressional oversight committees “fully and currently informed of its classified activities related to these two programs.”

That isn’t true since they don’t know about it.

“In the course of any lawful collection, CIA may incidentally acquire information about Americans who are in contact with foreign nationals,” the agency statement said. “When the CIA acquires information about Americans, it safeguards that information in accordance with procedures approved by the Attorney General, which restrict the CIA’s ability to collect, retain, use, and disseminate the information.”

The incidental part is the problem.

“There have long been concerns about what information the intelligence community collects domestically, driven in part by previous violations of Americans’ civil liberties,” the AP’s Nomaan Merchant noted.

“The CIA and National Security Agency have a foreign mission and are generally barred from investigating Americans or U.S. businesses. But the spy agencies’ sprawling collection of foreign communications often snares Americans’ messages and data incidentally.”

Blaming Reagan

The reports of the data-collection initiative were produced by the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, a civil-liberties watchdog. They looked into two programs supposedly authorized under Executive Order 12333. The EO was described by The Hill as a “Reagan-era presidential directive. It established a framework for data collection by the intelligence community during foreign missions.” It included in what the CIA called “Deep Dive II.”

The people exploiting what was never meant to be in the directive are DEMOCRATS!

In 2013, whistleblower Edward Snowden revealed that warrantless bulk data had been collected by the government under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). The Act dealt with investigations of domestic activities.

FISA was corrupted noticeably during the coup of 2016 by Peter Strzok and other corrupt FBI agents.

Then-CIA chief John Brennan lied about it under oath.

This allows future coups and it could be why Clinton’s campaign thought nothing of enlisting techs to hack White House servers, Trump Tower, and Trump’s private residence. She did it to concoct a conspiracy against him now known as Russiagate.

YOU NEED TO KNOW WHAT WAS REVEALED IN 2017

President Trump said in March 2017 that he heard Obama wiretapped his phone but Breitbart’s and Mark Levin’s information dates back to the summer of 2016 and perhaps before, to 2015.

The NY Times reported mid-January, 2017, that in the waning days of the Obama administration, Loretta Lynch signed an order giving the NSA wide latitude to share raw data with 16 other intelligence agencies and all their thousands of unionized pencil pushers. The administration said it was to keep the President from destroying intelligence but it is more likely intended it was to be used for leaks that couldn’t be traced back to the leaker.

The NY Times article references wiretapping and what it actually means or doesn’t mean:

The new rules significantly relaxed longstanding limits on what the N.S.A. may do with the information gathered by its most powerful surveillance operations, which are largely unregulated by American wiretapping laws. These include collecting satellite transmissions, phone calls and emails that cross network switches abroad, and messages between people abroad that cross domestic network switches.

Phone calls? Emails? Satellite transmissions? Cross network switches? Yikes! What does that mean exactly?

EO 12333

When sometimes-liar Obama, liar Clapper, and self-admitted liar Ben Rhodes say they didn’t wiretap, what does that mean exactly? Let’s go back to EO 12333 since they claim the right under that particular Reagan-Bush era directive:

…In July 2008, the same month Congress passed the FISA Amendments Act, President George W. Bush modified Executive Order 12333, which sets rules for surveillance that domestic wiretapping statutes do not address, including techniques that vacuum up vast amounts of content without targeting anybody.

Broad sweeps are not covered…hmmm…The first wiretap request allegedly was so broad as it included Trump with no evidence to support it. The tapping continued long after it turned up nothing.

They appeared to have a broad and vague definition of wiretapping and they blamed it on Bush. It was a loophole for the corrupt to exploit.

We need a definition of wiretapping from the Obama people and the current bureaucrats in intelligence agencies.

There is also the fact that statements on behalf of ex-president Obama at the time were filled with weasel words. The statement from his spokesperson didn’t deny a wiretap, only that they didn’t interfere in a DoJ investigation, led at the time by Loretta Lynch, the same woman who met with Bill Clinton on a plane, and who is called for blood and death on the streets.

The EO gives the DHS Secretary enormous power and you should read it here.

