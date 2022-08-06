Stunning Reversal! Joe Kent Might Well Beat RINO Impeacher Beutler

RINO impeacher Rep. Jaime Herrera-Beutler looked like a shoo-in last time I had looked at the returns for Washington’s 3rd district, but at 8:29 this evening, Joe Kent was less than .1% behind Buetler with 30,000 votes uncounted. He is 257 votes behind, and most of the remaining votes could easily go for Kent.

Herrera was leading in mail-in ballots, but as in-person ballots are coming in, Kent is making a huge comeback.

The counting will continue on Monday.

Kent is an America First, Trump-backed candidate. On election night, he looked like a sure loser.

Beutler was one of ten House representatives who voted to impeach Donald Trump. If she’s trounced, it leaves only impeacher, Dan Newhouse, and possibly Liz Cheney. Let’s hope not.

RINOs tried everything to defeat Joe Kent, even to the point of having St. John run to split the vote.

Dave Wasserman, the editor of the non-partisan Cook Report, said, “Pro-impeachment Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R) needs a miracle. Trump-endorsed Joe Kent (R) now the strong favorite to knock her out of the top two.”

Wasserman also called Kent “pro-conspiracy.” If you go against the narrative, critics will devise a derogatory adjective to define you.

RINOs are angry with Democrats for voting Democrat and not voting for Beutler to defeat Kent. That says a lot about RINOs.

Mr. Kent is a Gold Star husband, a Green Beret who did ten tours in the Middle East. His wife died for her country. He worked in the CIA.

People are concerned that he was a registered Democrat in Oregon as of 2020. Kent explained that he worked on Trump’s campaign and voted for Bernie Sanders in the primary because he thought he’d be an easier opponent to beat. He claims he never voted for a Democrat at any other time. Critics also call him a carpetbagger.

Some on the far right call him a deep state Marxist operative. That isn’t how he sounds.

So far, he seems to be the real thing. If not, at least we get rid of Beutler. Kent served his country and lost so much when his wife died; it seems he deserves a shot. It looks like the people of Washington will give it to him.

