McDonald’s Fake Meat Burgers Are McDone

McDonald’s is wisely dumping their “beyond meat’s” McFake burgers as the sales fizzled and real meat sizzled.
“Beyond Meat” is a Los Angeles-based producer of plant-based meat substitutes founded in 2009 by Ethan Brown. Beyond Meat’s products became available across the United States in 2013 at Whole Foods supermarkets. In May 2016, it released the first plant-based burger to be sold in the meat section of grocery stores. It’s now in restaurants and grocery stores.
I’m sorry for Mr. Brown. We like to see businesses do well.
I tried one, and UGH! It reminded me of an even-worse version of unrecognizable school cafeteria meat. As a connoisseur of McDonald’s burgers, which got me through college while working full time, I can say I knew they would never survive the McDonald’s burger-eating connoisseurs like myself.
It didn’t sell, and it was McDone.
According to The Washington Times, “JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Ken Goldman released a market research note that indicated the product was being broadly discontinued in the U.S. last Thursday…”
Trials failed at Panda Express, KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Dunkin’, Hardee’s, and A&W.
The word is that one cannot change peoples’ tastes overnight. It will take time. They’re missing the point. They’re not palatable and are kidding themselves.
Beyond Meat and the other fake meat maker, Impossible Meat, are in trouble, but until they come up with something tastier, they won’t get out of the hole. Trying to pass them off as meat substitutes was silly.
What will they come up with next? I think we know. McBug Burger!
If one wants to eat a vegetarian diet or live a vegan lifestyle it’s their business. But most of us want meat in our diet and we’re tired of especially vegans telling us we’re wrong. Now along comes Bill Gates, WEF and other powerful people demanding we get rid of cattle and probably all other sources of meat forcing all of us to eat veggie burgers. They don’t have the authority but have the power to do it and they’ve started. But you know being the hypocrites they are, they will still have beef available to them because they can afford it.
People have expectations. Unfortunately they didn’t really tap the vegan market.
A lot of people may not realise it, but for much of history meat was only a small part of diets in many cultures. I confess that I am eating a lot less meat now, but still love rib roast or rib-eye.