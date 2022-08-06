McDonald’s Fake Meat Burgers Are McDone

McDonald’s is wisely dumping their “beyond meat’s” McFake burgers as the sales fizzled and real meat sizzled.

“Beyond Meat” is a Los Angeles-based producer of plant-based meat substitutes founded in 2009 by Ethan Brown. Beyond Meat’s products became available across the United States in 2013 at Whole Foods supermarkets. In May 2016, it released the first plant-based burger to be sold in the meat section of grocery stores. It’s now in restaurants and grocery stores.

I’m sorry for Mr. Brown. We like to see businesses do well.

I tried one, and UGH! It reminded me of an even-worse version of unrecognizable school cafeteria meat. As a connoisseur of McDonald’s burgers, which got me through college while working full time, I can say I knew they would never survive the McDonald’s burger-eating connoisseurs like myself.

It didn’t sell, and it was McDone.

According to The Washington Times, “JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Ken Goldman released a market research note that indicated the product was being broadly discontinued in the U.S. last Thursday…”

Trials failed at Panda Express, KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Dunkin’, Hardee’s, and A&W.

The word is that one cannot change peoples’ tastes overnight. It will take time. They’re missing the point. They’re not palatable and are kidding themselves.

Beyond Meat and the other fake meat maker, Impossible Meat, are in trouble, but until they come up with something tastier, they won’t get out of the hole. Trying to pass them off as meat substitutes was silly.

What will they come up with next? I think we know. McBug Burger!

Related