Stunning ruling from Any Comey Barrett

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied an appeal from students at Indiana University to block the school’s vaccine mandate.
Barrett, who has jurisdiction over the appeals court involved in the case, denied the students request for an injunction against Indiana University’s vaccine mandate on her own. She didn’t even consult with other colleagues.
Indiana University told students and employees that they are required to be vaccinated by the start of the fall term on August 23.
Students who don’t comply will have their registration canceled, and employees who don’t comply will lose their jobs.
The report explains that eight students challenged the mandate last week.
Seven of those students qualified for a religious exemption, but the students had asked for an injunction from the Supreme Court prohibiting the university from enforcing the mandate.
This is the first time the Supreme Court has responded to an emergency appeal specifically related to vaccine mandates.
This is precedent setting.
Barrett’s turning out to be useless to Republicans and freedom fighters. So, now people have to inject themselves with a drug to go to school.
It sure appears a great many people are ‘assuming’ that HIPAA will protect them in disclosing their medical information. That law isn’t as broad as most assume. It basically only covers “Doctors”, Health Insurance companies etc, whereas employers, schools etc are not subject to HIPAA. So, basically, the general public is screwed.
How many “Republicans” will now question any recommendations from the “great” Federalist Society, the “bastion” of Conservative Jurists. “We The People” isn’t their dictum, as their de-educated minds are incapable of grasping the idea that the people gave consent to be “governed” to ruled over. Unfortunately the vast majority of decisions in cases fall into the latter. Only occasionally is there a decision that says the Government went too far. It wouldn’t take much to see the US take the route of Australia, the UK, France, and Canada.
It was SCOTUS that has essentially created a near police state. Two main decisions are Eminent Domain and Asset Forfeiture which can ensnare anyone, with little recourse, fully sanctioned by SCOTUS. SCOTUS has allowed FISA to be perverted to extremes. National Security Letters are no problem for the Court. A person could go on for page after page. It doesn’t even include the “Regulatory Criminal Penalties”.