Stunning ruling from Any Comey Barrett

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied an appeal from students at Indiana University to block the school’s vaccine mandate.

Barrett, who has jurisdiction over the appeals court involved in the case, denied the students request for an injunction against Indiana University’s vaccine mandate on her own. She didn’t even consult with other colleagues.

Indiana University told students and employees that they are required to be vaccinated by the start of the fall term on August 23.

Students who don’t comply will have their registration canceled, and employees who don’t comply will lose their jobs.

The report explains that eight students challenged the mandate last week.

Seven of those students qualified for a religious exemption, but the students had asked for an injunction from the Supreme Court prohibiting the university from enforcing the mandate.