Stunning Sky News Au Documentary: What Really Happened in Wuhan

















This Sky News Australia special investigation into the origins of COVID-19 reveals what really happened in Wuhan in the early days of the pandemic. It includes interviews with Donald Trump, John Ratcliffe, and Mike Pompeo, a CCP defector, a former MI6 head, and scientists. It’s excellent!

Defector Wei Jingsheng, the father of China’s democracy movement, was told by his contacts in China about the virus in October 2019. He believed the CCP would take the opportunity of the military games to spread this new virus.

RATG13 is one coronavirus that Wuhan lab extracted from the distant caves and it matches COVID-19 by 96%. Wuhan had plenty of bats in their lab.

Pompeo said the cumulative evidence points to Wuhan as the source of the virus. Ratcliffe does not believe the CCP would have hidden the origins if it merely happened accidentally in a wet market. His evidence suggests the problem was the Wuhan lab. Three people were sick in Wuhan’s lab in October 2019 although the virus was not made publicly known until late December 2019.

Wei Jingsheng said this regime is not only capable of spreading this virus, but they would do it with pride.

Early on, the CCP took all the coronavirus samples offline. And they upgraded their systems in September 2019. Pompei saw evidence of the virus in July and August 2019.

An Australian scientist was startled there was no animal spreading it so where did it come from? One possibility is it came from a lab.

There was tremendous censorship and pressure to NOT connect the CCP to this virus. Sir Richard Dearlove, the former head of MI6, was put under pressure to stop talking about the connection.

“There was a united front to not put anything in the public domain that questioned the Chinese narrative,” Dearlove said. He was the first to come out and he was told it is conspiracy theory but he was looking at the science. He told people to look into it more deeply. Dearlove was told to shut up.

There is so much more!

Watch:

Related















