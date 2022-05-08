Stunning Upset! Rich Strike Beats 80-1 Odds to Win at Churchill Downs

Defying 80 to 1 odds, Rich Strike won Churchill Downs for a $1.86 million purse. He was a replacement and didn’t even enter until Friday. He took over the spot from D. Wayne Lukas’ Ethereal Road, who was a late scratch from the event on Friday.

Rich Strike’s owner bought him for $30,000 last fall.

Rich Strike, who is trained by Eric R. Reed and jockeyed by Sonny Leon, won the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. It marks Reed’s first career win in the Derby.

Rich Strike came out of nowhere to win the race, making a run on the inside of Epicenter and Zandon, who were stride-for-stride coming off the final turn. The colt’s victory marks the second-biggest upset in Kentucky Derby history.

Only Donerail, who won the race in 1913, had worse odds at 91-1.

WHERE DID HE COME FROM!? Rich Strike (80-1) comes down the stretch to score one of the biggest upset wins in @KentuckyDerby history. #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/NPsYvPauVc — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 7, 2022

Kentucky Derby 2022 Payouts (Owner; Jockey)

WIN: Rich Strike (RED TR-Racing, Sonny Leon): $163.60, $74.20, $29.40

PLACE: Epicenter (Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC), Joel Rosario): N/A, $7.40. $5.20

SHOW: Zandon (Jeff Drown, Flavien Prat): N/A, N/A, $5.60

Related