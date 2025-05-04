Stupid Prince Harry Insults His Cancer-Ridden Father Over Money

Stupid Prince Harry trashed his father during a BBC interview again while his father is undergoing cancer treatment. His stupid wife, Meghan, posted a rare photo of Harry with the two children the day after they lost their multimillion-dollar case with his family. It was a subtle ploy for sympathy and PR. Harry even jabbed about his father possibly not living long.

Harry wants free Secret Service protection.

“I lost my case because of my family,” Harry alleged, referring to the multi-million-pound battle with the British government, which ended with a ruling against him. He insisted his desire for peace with his father remains, but insiders say the damage may be done.

Royal sources said Charles had been open to a private reunion with Harry during a future visit — but the public nature of his son’s comments, which included jabs about how long the King might have left to live, reportedly left Charles “deeply hurt” and “frustrated”.

One insider shared: “His Majesty is still undergoing cancer treatment. The last thing he needs is his own son undermining him in the press.”

Another palace aide added: “The whole thing has become a circus.

“Harry says he wants peace, but then he publicly attacks his father and drags the family into another round of headlines. At some point, he has to stop blaming everyone else.”

Prince William doesn’t want to welcome him back.

“Over the years, the gulf has widened between Prince William and Harry, all due to Harry’s ever-public denigration of the royal family, not the least of which has been this most recent BBC interview. Prince William is more resolved than ever to take action once he becomes king. His overriding concern is protecting the monarchy, which he sees as denigrated by commercial endeavors,” she said.

The Stupid Prince says he misses his family and wants a reunion, but then he does everything imaginable to make sure that doesn’t happen.

