Subpoenas served on Bolton’s publisher & agent as probe turns criminal

A grand jury subpoenaed the records of John Bolton’s publisher and agent as the investigation turns criminal. Prior to this, the Department of Justice sued Bolton to stop publication of the book until it had been fully screened.

The Department of Justice is looking into whether or not John Bolton mishandled classified information.

The subpoenas, to Simon & Schuster and Javelin, requested all communications with Mr. Bolton, the people, a source who declined to be named, said. Both of the companies were involved in publishing Mr. Bolton’s bestseller, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.” The book, released in June, is highly critical of President Trump and relays stories about Mr. Bolton’s time in government and relationship with the president.

According to his spokesperson, Bolton did not receive a subpoena.

This is an escalation in one of the battles President Trump has had with former employees.

You can’t just publish confidential and secret information. If they did, they need to suffer consequences.