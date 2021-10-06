Subway shover who nearly killed a woman had at least 7 prior arrests (videos)

By
M. Dowling
-
0

In lawless, dangerous New York City, which is on a path of rapid decline, a Times Square subway pusher, was finally charged with attempted murder.

It’s a miracle the victim is alive. The creep has SEVEN prior arrests, and the last three assaults were against women. She also has some unenumerated misdemeanors. Her latest victim has a “broken nose and a fractured chin.”

Anthonia Egegbara, 29, was charged with attempted murder in Monday’s subway shoving in Times Square.

Victim Lenny Javier, 42, of New Jersey, was shoved into the side of an oncoming train on Monday. She suffered a broken nose and chin after striking the side of the moving train. Some reports say she also has a broken arm.

Video shows Egegbara violently shoving Javier as the train hurtles down the tracks.

Watch:

Here she is being arrested:


