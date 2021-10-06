Garland moves to terrify moms over CRT as his son-in-law makes $$$$ off it

















As you know, Merrick Garland will marshal all the forces of the FBI, state, and local government to address domestic terrorism allegedly wrought by Moms and Dads who don’t want CRT taught to their children. CRT is a racist, anti-America program based on Marxist ideology.

Fascinatingly, Merrick’s daughter and her husband stand to make a lot of money off CRT.

Rebecca Garland married Xan Tanner who is a founder and the president of Panorama Education, an analytical software and services company in Boston, The New York Times reported.

The Conservative Treehouse picked up this gem: Attorney General Merrick Garland’s daughter is Rebecca Garland. In 2018 Rebecca Garland married Xan Tanner [LINK]. Mr. Xan Tanner is the current co-founder of a controversial education service company called Panorama Education. [LINK and LINK] Panorama Education is the “social learning” resource material provider to school districts and teachers that teach Critical Race Theory.

There is BIG MONEY in CRT. Obviously, Attorney General Garland doesn’t give a hoot about conflicts of interest or how anything looks. He’s not afraid of you Mom and Dad, but he wants you afraid of him.

Related















