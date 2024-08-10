Such Joy! Harris to Give Amnesty to All Anonymous, Unvetted Illegals

“Everyone knows that one amnesty begets more illegal aliens, which begets another amnesty…any amnesty is an inducement to illegal aliens. If you choose to argue it’s not, I refer you to history.” – @AnnCoulter in Adios America

During a rally in Glendale, Arizona, Harris said she would back amnesty for the nation’s tens of millions of anonymous, unvetted illegal aliens through so-called “comprehensive reform.”

“We know our immigration system is broken, and we know what it takes to fix it: comprehensive reform. That includes strong border security and an earned pathway to citizenship,” Harris said.

That would, of course, encourage more illegal immigration and vast amounts of chain migration. It would mostly be of people whose values don’t align with Americans.

We would have anonymous unvetted citizens taking jobs, taking a toll on our benefits, bankrupting our Social Security and Medicare.

Mail-In Voting

Also, during her speech, Harris said she would “finally pass” the Freedom to Vote Act to, among other things, enact nationwide no-excuse mail-in voting. The legislation would ensure that registrants could use drop boxes to turn in mail-in ballots. All Democrats want to do with voting rights is make the election more insecure to enable cheating.

Democrats can’t make the elections insecure enough.

Joy, such joy as we descend into Marxism. Democrats are claiming she will secure the border after not doing it for four years.

Joy, just joy.

I feel nothing but joy when she cackles.