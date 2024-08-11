A New Nemesis for EVs: Charger Hogs

EV owners are already worried about range anxiety, and now they have a new problem, charger hogs.

CNN published a report about people going into restaurants and coming out hours later to pick up their car at the charging station.

Between “range anxiety” and charger hogs, nearly 50% of EV owners now say that they regret their purchase.

The smaller chargers are designed to take hours. Apparently, people take forever and charge up to 100% no matter how long the line is.

Some companies might limit charges to 85%.

It might have been a good idea to have the infrastructure in place before they forced EVs on people. Better yet, maybe the Marxists in power should stop forcing anything on us. EVs rely wholly on China for certain metals, and our Marxist overlords are making us rely on China.