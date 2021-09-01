Sullivan’s not sure if Taliban are ‘frenemy,’ adversary,’ or ‘what’

















Biden advisor Jake Sullivan doesn’t have very many answers to any questions. For example, the man doesn’t know how many Americans or Afghans who helped us are stranded in Afghanistan.

Here’s something else he doesn’t know — if Taliban are our enemies.

“It’s hard to put a label on it,” Sullivan said after MSNBC’s dishonest host Nicolle Wallace asked him if the Taliban is our “frenemy” or our “adversary” or what.”

Help him out people, and tweet him and let him know.

Truly deceitful or dumb people who are counting on enough Americans to be dense enough to believe them.

Since they are both accomplished, we are guessing they’re evil, manipulative liars.

Watch:

Maybe this will help him with his confusion:

Taliban supporters held a mock funeral with coffins covered in US, UK, French, and NATO flags as troops left the country in Afghanistan’s Khost pic.twitter.com/63mLJ5O1Rh — TRT World (@trtworld) September 1, 2021

