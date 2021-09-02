Fewer babies will be aborted in Texas, sending bad people into a rage

















The new Texas pro-life law, the Texas Heartbeat Act, went into effect today. It will restrict all elective abortions after a detectable heartbeat, which occurs as early as six weeks. The law is unique in that it allows private citizens to file lawsuits against someone implicit in committing an abortion, including the doctor who performs it or the person who pays for it.

The Democrat Party and their media are distraught that more babies in Texas might be born. They find it “devastating,” “tragic,” “infuriating.”

Killing a baby for no reason to the moment of birth for any reason whatsoever is wicked.

These people look like demons to some of us as they rage:

Psaki calls Texas’ Heartbeat Act an “extreme threat” to Roe v. Wade: “This is not the first time that there have been efforts by some in this country to prevent a woman from having to right to choose.” pic.twitter.com/HATEk5hGKu — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 1, 2021

CNN’s @JeffreyToobin attacks SCOTUS for allowing a Texas pro-life law to stand: “A real blow against the Supreme Court’s institutional reputation” pic.twitter.com/z4zBzbMJmC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 1, 2021

CNN’s @AlisynCamerota on Texas’ pro-life law: “The dark dystopian undertones of this just cannot be overstated” pic.twitter.com/xbTS0jb2Q7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 1, 2021

Now the fanatics are calling the act on a par with the Taliban.

The latest progressive talking point: Texas’ Heartbeat Act, which bans the abortions of babies who have reached six weeks/have a heartbeat, is on par with the Taliban. pic.twitter.com/kntaDn89HN — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 1, 2021

