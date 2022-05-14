Summer of Rage Begins – “We’ll Be Ungovernable”

‘The Summer of Rage’ has begun. Over 400 pro-abortion protests were taking place nationwide on Saturday. They were organized by the Women’s March, Planned Parenthood, and endless pro-abortion groups.

Justice Alito’s draft opinion on Roe drives the ‘rage’. He proposed overturning Roe v. Wade and six Justices appeared to agree.

If it’s overturned, nothing really changes. The court’s final ruling could return the power to ban abortion to state legislatures.

It lets the people decide by state.

If the revolutionary Democrats don’t get their way, they ‘rage’. That’s the plan for the summer. The last time, the radicals raged, they hurt people and cost $2 billion in damages.

“For the women of this country, this will be a summer of rage,” said Rachel Carmona, president of Women’s March, according to a report from Reuters. “We will be ungovernable until this government starts working for us, until the attacks on our bodies let up, until the right to an abortion is codified into law.”

Protesters marching under the slogan “Bans Off Our Bodies” took to the streets from New York and Atlanta to Chicago and Los Angeles in a show of rage that Democrats hope will help galvanize support for their party and blunt projected Republican gains in the November elections.

It’s a Get Out the Vote ploy.

The rally erupted in shouts of “Shame” and “Bans off our bodies” as the marchers neared the marbled columns of the courthouse.

We are now behaving like a Third World country with whining, screaming, cursing, and rage by radical leftists.

LOTS OF ‘RAGE’

Abortion Rights protest in Fountain Square in Cincinnati, from my hotel room. #BansOffOurBodies #NoGoingBack pic.twitter.com/j1dUmKr2LM — Grandpa Beer (@GrandpaBeer) May 14, 2022

Activists in New York City joined thousands of abortion-rights supporters across the United States, starting what organizers said would be ‘a summer of rage’ if the Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide https://t.co/cKZYmvVivQ pic.twitter.com/z5CzxQvuoP — Reuters (@Reuters) May 14, 2022

