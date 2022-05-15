Lt. Gen.- Ukraine’s Probably a Stalemate [After Death and Destitution]

DIA Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier spoke with the Senate Armed Services Committee and predicted the Ukraine-Russia war will continue as a stalemate.

Senator Manchin asked if Ukraine can win.

Lt. General Berrier replied: “That is a difficult prediction to make. I think where the assessment is at, is a prolonged stalemate should no factor change on either side. In other words, the Russians continue to do what they’re doing, and we continue to do what we are doing for the Ukrainians.”

Meanwhile, the US will pay the salaries of their bureaucrats, sending $40 billion now and more later, according to Speaker Pelosi. Over 5 million Ukrainians have fled and the US is footing immigration bills.

The $40 billion brings the amount we’ve spent so far to $60 billion while Americans are struggling to buy food.

On Thursday, Sen. Rand Paul blocked the $40 billion gift for the war that will end in a stalemate. He asked for oversight and was rejected outright.

“Congress should evaluate the cost of continuing down this path,” Paul said. “The biggest threat to the United States today is debt and inflation and the destruction of the dollar.”

CHURCHILLIAN MONEY LAUNDERER

Our GOP leadership went to Kyiv on a surprise visit to the Churchillian money launderer, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

RINOs Mitch McConnell, John Barrasso, John Cornyn, and Susan Collins are seen smiling with little Churchill in the photo above. This is as people die or have to flee their homes and politicians give away money we don’t have.

Comrade Zelenskyy is a New World Order champion and it seems like our politicians are subtly suggesting this is where we are headed after they bankrupt us – The Great Reset. There is something very peculiar about this war.

Last week, Pelosi was in Ukraine with Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has called off peace talks.

Vladimir Putin spoke with the Finns today and shared his assessment of the state of the negotiation process between Russian and Ukrainian representatives. It has been “de facto suspended by Kiev, which has not shown interest in a serious and meaningful dialogue,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

RUSSIA SEEMS TO DO BETTER THAN THE US

As the sanctions seriously damage the United States, Russia is not doing very badly.

According to the biggest US investment bank – JP Morgan – business sentiment surveys from the country “are signaling a not very deep recession in Russia, and therefore imply upside risks to our growth forecasts.” It also cited high-frequency indicators such as electricity consumption and financial flows, which signal that the economy is in better shape than predicted.

“The data at hand, therefore, do not point to an abrupt plunge in activity, at least for now,” the bank’s analysts state in the note, as cited by Business Insider.

Russia’s oil export revenue has jumped some 50% since the beginning of 2022, Bloomberg reports, citing data from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

According to the agency’s monthly market report, Moscow has earned some $20 billion each month this year from sales of crude oil and oil-related products.

