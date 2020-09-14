Sunday Night Football drops 28% in ratings, Ravens stand for black anthem, not real one

Sunday Night Football experienced a ratings crash. The Cowboys versus the Rams in early ratings show a big drop from last year.

Despite two teams with big national followings, SNF snared a 4.7 in early ratings among adults 18-49 and 14.81 million viewers last night.

That’s a drop of 28% in the demo and a hard decline of 23% in actual eyes.

Last year’s opener, a 33-3 pummeling of the Pittsburgh Steelers by then reigning Super Bowl champs the New England Patriots, went on to pull in an audience of 22.2 million on NBC, which was pretty much even with SNF’s 2018 season premiere. That 2019 figure inched up to 22.7 million when digital platform viewing was added in.

COV and no people in the stands aren’t helping but face it, people aren’t watching as they once were.

Who needs their brainwashing and politicization of everything.

The Ravens stood for the black national anthem, except for one or two it appears, and we had a lot of kneelers for the real national anthem. Don’t tell me this isn’t about dividing and hating the USA because it obviously is.

The Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” is currently being played. Ravens players are lined up at the goal line, while the Browns returned to their locker room. It looks like one Raven is kneeling. pic.twitter.com/DfGlVdXpFq — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 13, 2020

Rough estimate but I’d say over half of the Ravens players took a knee during the national anthem. Browns players stood together but a few players took a knee. pic.twitter.com/ntkVITBCdS — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 13, 2020