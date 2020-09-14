Lynwood city manager of ambushed cops: ‘chickens come home to roost’

The new city manager of Lynwood posted a meme on Instagram of Malcolm X with the phrase, “Chickens come home to roost,” and tied it to the attempted assassination of two LA Sheriff’s deputies this past weekend. The manager, Jose Ometeotl, claims he doesn’t condone violence as he promotes police hate after two innocent officers were mutilated by gunshots to the head. [Link to a petitiion at the end]

Nice guy.

The city council of Lynwood claimed it wasn’t their view but Ometeotl posted to the public profile. It obviously DOES reflect their opinion, whether they think so or not.

Look at the photo of this officer, her jaw blown through, another stooped officer holds out a bloody hand from behind a column, and then tell me why this city manager should keep his post. Normally, we never recommend firing anyone, but this is awful. Do you agree?

NEW: LASD & the families of the two ambushed deputies have given me permission to show this graphic photo of the moment after they were shot. I’m told female deputy was shot through jaw, still radioed for help & applied tourniquet to male deputy’s wounds. Both stable now. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/6m06qec1v2 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 14, 2020

It has nothing to do with chickens coming home to roost. It’s about leftists lying.

Prayers for the two LASD Deputies that we’re ambushed. In the meantime, my thoughts. #IGY6 pic.twitter.com/VwNN6dKGg4 — Zeek Arkham (Notable Exception) (@CopWithAttitude) September 13, 2020

This is a leader in Lynwood?

Some people might want to sign this petition:

Not enough! Make Jose Ometeotl RESIGN!! Sign the petition below almost at 100 signatures.https://t.co/mFrVYMRCbd — jaz (@_jazwho) September 14, 2020

SIX-FIGURE REWARD FOR INFORMATION

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) put up a six-figure reward Sunday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who ambushed and shot two sheriff’s deputies in cold blood while they were sitting in their patrol car by a metro station in Compton, California.

“We at the LASD would like to offer our sincerest appreciation for the overwhelming support being offered from all over the Nation. We also wish to thank the LA County Board of Supervisors for sponsoring the $100K reward for the arrest and conviction of this coward,” announced the sheriff’s department in a statement Sunday.

We at @LASDHQ would like to offer our sincerest appreciation for the overwhelming support being offered from all over the Nation. We also wish to thank @LACountyBOS for sponsoring the $100K reward for the arrest and conviction of this coward.https://t.co/6NJPRJ0r4w pic.twitter.com/w3WxdDNz31 — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) September 13, 2020