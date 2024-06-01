Sunny Hostin’s Daughter Has A Graduation Message for Her Jewish Peers

The daughter of The View” co-host Sunny Hostin celebrated her graduation from her $63,000-a-year New York City prep school wishing for the complete destruction of Israel.

She was mocking her Jewish peers. For a member of the Democrat elite who always scream about alleged Republican hate, this is the real hate.

“Now that I got my diploma: FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA, PALESTINE WILL BE FREE,” Paloma Hostin wrote in a Snapchat post obtained and shared on X by StopAntisemitism.

That expression clearly calls for the destruction of Israel and the death of any Jew to make it happen.

“And to all the mfs who screenshotted my stories and showed them to your parents trying to get me suspended or expelled, look at me now,” she continued.

She’s like her mother – takes the low road.

Paloma Hostin posted it to Snapchat, and the New York Post picked it up.

While the ‘ladies’ of The view are especially unpleasant and ill-informed, it is obvious Jews can no longer count on the Democrats.

Sadly, the Democrat Party is siding with radical Islamists. That is where the votes are and will be. They should vote for Trump even if they are liberal, at least this one time. He actually supports Israel, and might deport some of the anti-Israel invaders or at least stop the flow. Both Obama and Biden have allowed large numbers of Islamists to come in as refugees which means they go on a path to citizenship.

Israel has lost the PR war and needs to finish the job fast.

Related