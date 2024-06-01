TEDROS CALLS FOR MORE AGGRESSION AGAINST ANTI-VAXXERS

“But you know the serious challenge that is posed by anti-vaxxers, and I think we need to strategize to really push back because vaccines work, vaccines affect adults, and we have science, evidence on our side,” said Tedros.

“I think it’s time to be more aggressive in pushing back on anti-vaxxers. I think they use Covid as an opportunity, and you know all the havoc they’re creating…”

This is the man that many in Ethiopia call a terrorist.

The treaty is now among the undead and negotiations will continue. Meanwhile Tedros is looking at smaller successes such as beating up anti-vaxxers.

THE WHO WILL CONTINUE DEVELOPING THEIR COLLECTIVE VISION

The WHO negotiations continue. Final reports will be presented on June 1, 2024. Several nations and non-state sctors have submitted official statements regarding the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and the “Pandemic Agreement.”

The United States submitted a statement regarding the proposed “Pandemic Agreement and believes they cannot come up with a final agreement in a few months. Emphasis added.

Here are the key statements:

The Pandemic Agreement must include firm commitments , including on pandemic prevention and One Health , rapid and open sample and data sharing with a clearly defined menu of benefit sharing obligations, and timely and equitable sharing of life-saving medical countermeasures during a pandemic emergency.

, including on pandemic prevention and , rapid and open sample and data sharing with a clearly defined menu of benefit sharing obligations, and timely and equitable sharing of life-saving medical countermeasures during a pandemic emergency. We believe finalizing this work and delivering on our mandate will advance global health security in a more equitable manner. We do not believe an extension of just a few months will achieve this, and we do not recommend that this body issue a mandate for failure.

It’s not going away, which is why we need Trump.

In order to set ourselves up for the highest likelihood of success, we believe an extension of one to two years is necessary, along with revised modalities, to allow for a more deliberative, thoughtful, and effective process, which would include time for proper consultations with experts and stakeholders and consideration for the practical realities of smaller delegations.

It is critically important we reach an agreement that lives up to our collective vision — a world safer from the risk posed by infectious disease threats, regardless of where they arise.

