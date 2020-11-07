Sunny & Joy say Trump followers must have a come to Jesus moment

“The View” hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar said Thursday that Americans who voted for President Donald Trump should “look in the mirror.”

These women are delusional. They supported a demented hack and a trampy communist, and we need a come to Jesus moment???

Hostin claimed that Tuesday’s election has shown the true character of the American people. Both Hostin and Behar argued that people who had cast a ballot for Trump valued their own personal circumstances over the rights and welfare of others.

That’s so true. It showed how deep the swamp is, and how corrupt the media is. That includes the ‘ladies’ of The View.

Hostin went on to list several issues, from the ban on transgenders serving in the military and referring to certain African nations as “s**thole countries” to separating children from their families at the border, repeating, “If you voted for him, then all of those things are okay with you because of your own personal circumstance, and that is the discussion that has to be had. That is an honest discussion.”

Do you believe this fake outrage and fake news?

Whoopi weighed in.

“Joe Biden got — again, more votes than any other person in the history of running for president. What does that say?” she asked. “There’s more going on — yes. That’s my point, that there is more going on than we thought because we were given a narrative that changed.”

Does anyone believe basement Joe got more votes than Obama and Trump? Anyone? Anyone?

These women are so dangerous.