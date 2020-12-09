SUNY Medical, a public school, requires systemic racialism?

The highly-respected SUNY Upstate Medical University (“Upstate Medical”) is a public medical school in Syracuse, New York, which was founded in 1834. It is in the top 100 Best Medical Schools for Research.

Legal Insurrection Foundation (“LIF”) received a tip regarding the implementation policies that subject medical students, faculty, and staff to racial identity politics.

There is evidence it goes beyond identity politics and reflects the institutionalization of the racialist or racist Critical Race Theory. In other words, the school will incorporate systemic racialism.

LIF, together with the Washington Free Beacon, has filed a FOIL Request for records and they are investigating.

Look at the “Diversity Statement” on its College of Medicine website:

The College of Medicine (COM) of Upstate Medical University commits to creating and sustaining an environment that is equitable, respectful and free from prejudice for students, faculty, staff, patients, families, and members of our community. It is our policy to promote a diverse and inclusive campus, through recruitment of faculty and staff, admissions initiatives, and support programs. We are committed to addressing the shortage of doctors in small communities, rural areas and Native American communities in our region, and in rural underserved communities. We promote the values of diversity and inclusion throughout the mission of the university and in the various functions supporting those missions. Diversity adds value to the learning environment of our students, and we believe it will enhance their commitment to addressing inequities in healthcare.

We promote the values of diversity and inclusion throughout the mission of the university and in the various functions supporting those missions. Diversity adds value to the learning environment of our students, and we believe it will enhance their commitment to addressing inequities in healthcare.

Upon application, one may be asked during the interview process to defend one’s “cultural competence“, by explaining experiences of “working with others that were different from you.” If accepted, during orientation, medical students are introduced (if they have not been already) to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

The school has an Office of Institutional Equity, which “is responsible for overseeing all investigations of discrimination, harassment, and Title IX complaints, as well as conducting campus-wide anti-discrimination and anti-harassment training. In addition to training and investigations, this office ensures compliance with SUNY policies”, this is, apparently, not enough to fight social justice wars waging at the New York medical school.

They also have a “Diversity Task Force” and the “Implementation and Oversight Tiger Teams” (“Tiger Teams”).

They are pushing toward greater diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging” (emphasis in original). It appears to cover every aspect of student learning.

Read the report at Legal Insurrection. Not only is this dangerous, but it’s also neo-communism.

This Is Critical Race Theory: