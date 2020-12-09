Looks like China is trying to get Jon Ossoff elected in Georgia

In light of the Axios report about China infiltrating the top levels of the US government via influential and powerful congressmen and Wall Street CEOs, we must take Georgia candidate Jon Ossoff’s ties to China very seriously.

Several links have been reported but the Free Beacon found another one between Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff and China. It seems his millionaire father met with Chinese “dignitaries” while touring a 60-foot yacht he purchased from a China-based shipbuilder tied to Communist Party officials.

Richard Ossoff, who has bankrolled his son’s upstart political career, commissioned China-based Jet-Tern Marine to build the custom vessel in 2008, U.S. Coast Guard records show. Before shipping the yacht to the United States, the company held a “sea trial” for “customers Heather and Richard Ossoff, of Atlanta, Georgia, USA,” in order to test the million-dollar vessel’s performance, with “many” Chinese dignitaries in attendance.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany commented, “We don’t need another China-controlled elected official like Eric Swalwell!”

We don’t need another China-controlled elected official like Eric Swalwell! Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff’s China ties revealed below! 🇨🇳 VOTE tor @Perduesenate 🇺🇸 https://t.co/n2Zq5e82qX — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 9, 2020

THE CHINA CANDIDATE

Jon Ossoff rose to fame as an “up-and-coming local politician” who ran in a special election in Georgia. He claimed he had an intelligence clearance and had valuable experience after working for members of Congress.

Hollywood poured money into his campaign. He lost, but he’s back, running against David Perdue.

After he lost, Ossoff received money from an anti-democracy media company in China. The money flowed through Ossoff’s “documentary film” company that allegedly made documentaries about government corruption.

The Chinese media company, based in Hong Kong, had become stridently opposed to the Hong Kong freedom protest movement. The company was backed by the Chinese Communist Party.

Ossoff did not disclose his financial ties to the Chinese Communist Party, and only after Republican Senator David Perdue kept raising the issue did Ossoff amend his financial filings.

This is what the Chinese Communists do. They find a political figure with growth potential and they fund his career. That is how it worked for Eric Swalwell who has repeatedly supported China. In fact, the Axios report held a lot back about Swalwell’s ties to China. He is fighting the release of the information.

Private but unclassified information about government officials — such as their habits, preferences, schedules, social networks, and even rumors about them — is a form of political intelligence. Collecting such information is a key part of what foreign intelligence agencies do.

Ossoff received payments from Chinese Communists to his company. Chinese communists seem to favor him.

WATCH THIS:

Tucker Carlson segment on a video deleted from Chinese social media of a professor saying that China “has people at the top of America’s core inner circle of power & influence.” pic.twitter.com/h3Ygy6UlHk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 8, 2020