The “real disgrace’ of the US election is not voter fraud. It’s what was done to facilitate voter fraud.
As the Left and some RINOs push the President to give up and concede, the President continues to fight the truly corrupt US election until there are no avenues left open to him.
The states decided to change the rules of the election process without any protections. And they did it to allow ballot harvesting and ballot stuffing. That is the problem.
They are doing the same thing for the senatorial runoff in January.
YouTube announced today that they will take down any videos that claim the election is not legitimate. So, watch this while you can.
Another real disgrace is what has been done to cover up the crimes, by the DOJ, which includes the FBI.
Let’s not forget the Infamous Mike Lee finally got his Big Tech Protection Act passed by Unanimous Consent. Where in HELL was Cruz, Hawley, Blackburn, Cotton and My Senator, among all others. Now these Tech Giants can hire more and more foreigners who have zero loyalty to THIS COUNTRY.
We already know, by admission from Facebook, that Tech companies coordinate their policies. YouTube is the first, as there is always a First, and other platforms will also follow suit. There isn’t a single member of Congress who has one bit of concern about the “Constitution”, namely the First Amendment. They are ALL, So DAMNED CONCERNED, about some undefined “misinformation” they will allow any and all censorship of the citizenry. It has the added bonus of preventing Trump from mounting another Presidential run because undoubtedly he will focus on “Election Fraud” costing him the election.
Gaslighting to this level is only possible on a dangerously dumbed down drooling dullard populace of soft weak comfort zombies.
“In the end, more than freedom, they wanted security. They wanted a comfortable life, and they lost it all – security, comfort, and freedom. When the Athenians finally wanted not to give to society but for society to give to them, when the freedom they wished for most was freedom from responsibility then Athens ceased to be free and was never free again.”
Edward Gibbon
EXACTLY!!!!
Dragonfly Has Been Implemented.
No one dare investigate the election fraud. There’s just too much for it Not to be coordinated and if an investigation uncovered even a few of those involved, it could open up a can of worms that revealed many high-level players. There are too many worried any kind of shakeup in the system would be an unrecoverable disaster so nothing is done. They aren’t cognizant enough to realize such an infection will, in and of itself, create a worse outcome. The only recourse at this time is suppressing any and all information. We are at the beginning of that with cooperation of every member of Congress, the Big Media, the Big Tech and those who remain apathetic. Because many will not sit still for this there will, by necessity, be even more restrictive measures in the future. We will become UK, with eventually police being designated enforces of censorship. You are “subversives” or even “domestic terrorists”. Note; the FBI has already confirmed the “widespread” far-right, White supremacy is the greatest threat to mankind On The Planet. 1984 will be a cake-walk.