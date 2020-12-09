The “real disgrace’ of the US election is not voter fraud. It’s what was done to facilitate voter fraud.

As the Left and some RINOs push the President to give up and concede, the President continues to fight the truly corrupt US election until there are no avenues left open to him.

The states decided to change the rules of the election process without any protections. And they did it to allow ballot harvesting and ballot stuffing. That is the problem.

They are doing the same thing for the senatorial runoff in January.

YouTube announced today that they will take down any videos that claim the election is not legitimate. So, watch this while you can.

Watch: