Super Bowl Halftime with Kendrick Lamar, Eagles Win

By
M Dowling
-
0
20

This Super Bowl used to be centered around Americana; now, it’s a different culture. We have halftimes focused on rappers. It’s not diverse or inclusive.

However, Kendrick Lamar is very popular.

The National Anthem

As for the game

Unnecessary roughness

Lone Protester

No Swifties?


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments