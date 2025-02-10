Super Bowl Halftime with Kendrick Lamar, Eagles Win

This Super Bowl used to be centered around Americana; now, it’s a different culture. We have halftimes focused on rappers. It’s not diverse or inclusive.
However, Kendrick Lamar is very popular.
KENDRICK LAMAR THE RAPPER, MAN, PERFORMER AND CREATIVE ARTIST YOU ARE!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZjzLZHmHkm
— elrae (@atariimae) February 10, 2025
Kendrik Lamar après sa performance #SuperBowlLIX #SuperBowl2025 pic.twitter.com/KdwC2pKRNn
— Kyle stone (@Kyle721088) February 10, 2025
The National Anthem
The crowd erupts with cheers as President Donald Trump is shown on the jumbotron during the anthem at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/lPwa1iVu1Q
— OutKick (@Outkick) February 9, 2025
Trump makes history by becoming the first sitting U.S. President to attend a #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ZGY2l9hI39
— OutKick (@Outkick) February 9, 2025
As for the game
Unnecessary roughness
This was called for unnecessary roughness and gave the Eagles a first down.
— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) February 10, 2025
Outrageous offensive pass interference on the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/UUnwKhkhf5
— OutKick (@Outkick) February 9, 2025
Lone Protester
Protester unfurls Palestinian flag during halftime show. Apprehended and taken away.
— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) February 10, 2025
No Swifties?
Taylor Swift gets booed into oblivion at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/okl7cHdyw1
— OutKick (@Outkick) February 10, 2025
