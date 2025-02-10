Jamie Raskin Hatches a Plan to Take Down DOGE & the Agenda

Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin, son of a famous communist, or at least, anti-capitalist professor, has announced plans for a class action lawsuit against Elon Musk and the Trump administration. It will allege a breach of American data through the Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE.

Raskin claims he is doing this for all Americans.

“What I’m thinking about and talking to, you know, my friends at Democracy Defenders and other lawyers about is, could there be a nationwide class action lawsuit to follow up on last week’s victory against Musk, against the Trump administration for this breach in computer security and the data of all American taxpayers? It could be a class action suit on behalf of all Americans. If the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers want to opt-out, they don’t want their part of the money for the contamination of their data, fine. (laughter from the audience and host) They can opt-out, but really, it’s a suit on behalf of everybody because that’s our information, right?

Do they Care About Americans?

They will use data privacy issues to find the furthest-left judges in blue locales. As Chuck Schumer said, they will stop Trump’s agenda through the courts.

Democrats are the people who love to unmask and violate lawyer-client privilege and Presidential privilege. Democrats routinely leak tax records and confidential data against people they don’t like. The FBI just leaked information on raids to protect illegal alien criminals. They don’t care about anyone’s privacy!

Raskin is pretending he represents the American people. He’s protecting us. In reality, what he wants is to keep spending until we become his non-capitalist entity.

REP. RASKIN CALLS FOR A ‘NATIONWIDE CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT’ AGAINST MUSK, TRUMP ADMIN Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin accused Elon Musk and the Trump Administration of a “breach” of American data by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). https://t.co/B5eSnBvPo7 pic.twitter.com/BAjrATJXiS — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) February 10, 2025

FEMA needs reform. It can’t easily be abolished, but DOGE and Trump would like to return funds to the states and eliminate the middle mand – the FEMA behemoth.

NEW: Elon Musk announces the DOGE team found that FEMA illegally sent $59M in funds to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal immigrants. “Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order. That money is meant for… pic.twitter.com/mXYCCaVxlN — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 10, 2025

