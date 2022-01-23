Supply Chain Problems Have Begun in Canada, Truckers Are on the Move

As the vaccination passport mandate sets in, Canada especially will face significant food shortages, which will cause prices to rise exponentially. It has already begun in Calgary. Shelves are beginning to look bare.

The US will suffer from car parts shortages.

The produce warehouse in Northeast Calgary routinely received two or three trucks a day to restock their shelves. Now, when they are attempting to import 80 to 90 per cent of their stock from the U.S., they are lucky to get one truck every two or three days, the Calgary Herald reports.

They can’t get grapes, strawberries and citrus. Grapes that used to be $.99 a pound are now $4.99 a pound.

Ottawa and Eastern Ontario are facing the same shortages. A shortage of truckers and now mandatory vaccines to cross the border into Canada are adding to the spike in food costs.

“A lot of truckers have actually decided to retire, exit the industry,” says Sylvain Charlebois, Director, Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University. “So trucking things around, which is really an essential component of our supply chain in North America, has been severely handicapped over the last little while.”

There was a huge freedom rally in Calgary yesterday:

Quite the crowd at Calgary’s rally for freedom today, full report soon @ https://t.co/69LmwLemGF pic.twitter.com/EoOvqDXngD — Syd Fizzard (@SydFizzard) January 22, 2022

CAN CANADIAN TRUCKERS STOP THE MADNESS? UNFORTUNATELY, JUSTIN TRUDEAU IS STILL POPULAR.

Canada Boom Anti VAX Mandate Truckers Blockade Here we Go, Time to Bring Down the House of Cards ♣️ pic.twitter.com/05Y9zj151L — (@risemelbourne) January 23, 2022

Freedom trucker convoy making its way through Smithers, BC, Canada on its way to Ottawa to protest mandates next weekend. pic.twitter.com/HRbICfTYjV — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 23, 2022

They are calling the truckers ‘terrorists’ so they can’t get funding from GoFundMe.

THE 29TH IS THE BIG PROTEST

Trucker convoy outside of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada making its way to Ottawa for next weekends large trucker protest in the nations capital. pic.twitter.com/Kn7b5IKao8 — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 22, 2022

How many Trucks does it take to close off Ottawa?#TruckersForFreedom

Will be sending thousands upon thousands of Trucks & vehicles to shut down an Entire City.

United we stand with our “#Trucker Troops.” pic.twitter.com/e9FOOwovpj — BidmartCanada (@BidmartCanada) January 20, 2022

