Our Nation’s Capital Manufactures a Food Rationing Crisis

Our nation’s capital of DC is starting to look a lot like Venezuela with the new voluntary food rationing suggested by Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Black Lives Matter proponent. Making crime-ridden DC into more of a hellhole seems to be a goal.

Recently, Bowser mandated vaccine passports for anyone to enter just about any venue. Those who won’t get vaccinated are forced out of restaurants and into grocery stores where the shelves are now looking somewhat bare.

Bowser, who wants to be governor of the state of DC, has a solution — food rationing.

If you’re hitting the grocery store to prepare for winter weather, please just buy what you need and leave some for others! You may have noticed empty shelves in some stores due to national supply chain issues, but there is no need to buy more than you normally would. pic.twitter.com/RcCNNa4Zj4 — DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@DC_HSEMA) January 15, 2022

Bowser’s policies created her supply chain problem. As the elites take more and more power away from the people, you will see more and more of this.

What comes next? Mandatory rationing?

Everything these DC officials do is to keep people and businesses from functioning, although they are key to a capitalist society. It is no mystery why Bowser is such a strong advocate of the communist, Soros-funded Black Lives Matter.

Food lines are a good thing:

The never-ending crises in the United States are almost entirely manufactured. We have crises created out of thin air to destroy a Republican presidency, bolster a demented man in the Oval Office, capitalize on a pandemic, stir up racial tensions, and create a powerful gender ideology.

The crisis we are in developed unnaturally and not from the grassroots. It is a well-orchestrated plan to remake the nation. It has only one possible outcome if not stopped — authoritarianism and it’s the Left who will be in charge.

Rationing food is just one more crisis created out of whole cloth.

Remember, don’t listen to what they say, watch what they do.

