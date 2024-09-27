Surface-to-Air Missiles Smuggled by Iranians to Target Trump?

M DOWLING
Ground-to-air self-propelled medium-range anti-aircraft missile system.

There is a story going around that Iranians smuggled nine surface-to-air missiles into the country and are targeting Donald Trump’s plane. So far, there is no evidence, but people are concerned. Is it possible? Sure. 

Three Iranians, allegedly tied to the Revolutionary Guards, hacked the Trump campaign and gave the data to the Harris campaign. They were arrested. Those three could just be three dummkopfs the FBI picked up. We’ll see. The FBI also said Iranians have hit squads in the country. We haven’t seen the evidence yet.

PK-38 Igla S set

People in this country probably have RPGs and surface-to-air missiles. They don’t need Iranians to smuggle them in. Cartels allegedly have them right on the other side of the border outside El Paso. Mexican Border agents recently found RPGs on the border.

Just the same, Donald Trump should take precautions. They can equip the plane with chaffs and flares. They probably have.

This next poster mentioned the teen who had an RPG in his closet. It’s not a surface-to-air missile, but it can take down a plane. The point is we don’t need Iranians to smuggle them into the country. It’s a new, insane world, and Democrats need to stop calling Donald Trump Hitler and a threat to democracy. It’s not true, and it’s causing problems. We have more to worry about than Iranians.


