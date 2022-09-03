Susan Rice: College Giveaway Goes to the Needy (Who Make $125K a Year?)

Benghazi spokesperson, Susan Rice, one of the people behind the curtain, stuck up for the college loan giveaway program that goes to a lot of rich and upper middle-class people who could well pay their own loans. She thinks that anyone who has college debt and can’t pay it, should get the giveaway. However, there are no requirements that to get it you have to be needy. Anyone making under $125,000 gets it and couples making under $250,000 get it.

This isn’t a Republican talking point.

These are the facts, Mrs. Rice:

Non-partisan groups figured out who gets the college loan forgiveness monies and it mostly goes to people who can well-afford to pay as I did. Personally, I worked two jobs to get it paid off. That’s what you should do if necessary after you sign an agreement.

Penn Wharton says the benefits go to the top 60% of earners and will cost about $980B over ten years.

According to a Penn Wharton study, forgiving student loan debt will cost between $300 billion and $980 billion over ten years, according to a new analysis. About 70 percent of debt relief accrues borrowers in the top 60 percent of the income distribution.

Between 69 and 73 percent of the debt forgiven accrues to households in the top 60 percent of the income distribution.

It’s also inflationary and wasteful.

Mrs. Rice had no regrets over lying about Benghazi. Lying about college loan redistribution shouldn’t be a problem for her.

Forbes listed the requirements, Mrs. Rice:

To be eligible for forgiveness, you must have federal student loans and earn less than $125,000 annually (or $250,000 per household). Borrowers who meet that criteria can get up to $10,000 in debt cancellation.

If you also received a Pell Grant during your education, you can qualify for up to $20,000 in forgiveness.

Almost every federal loan qualifies, Mrs. Rice. That’s Why Barack put all the loans possible under the federal government. He was centralizing everything.

Meanwhile, farmers who need new tractors get to pay for other peoples’ college loans.

It seems she is saying only those “unable to pay” get it and that is simply not true. Watch:

So is Benghazi Susan Rice suggesting that only those “unable to pay” will receive the Biden’s illegal benefit? https://t.co/6Enix2kPWJ — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) September 3, 2022

Related