“Coward” Katie Hobbs Won’t Debate Kari Lake!

Katie Hobbs will not even interview for the job of governor. She won’t answer tough questions or address her opponent’s concerns. Kari Lake thinks she’s a coward. Maybe, but it seems like more of the campaigning from the basement that Joe Biden found successful, and John Fetterman is engaged in.

When Joe Biden disappeared from the megaphone for vacation, his poll numbers went up. They have concluded that hiding from questions and who they are is a winning campaign tactic.

Hobbs also wants to be free to lie about Kari Lake without any interference or accountability. If she debates, she might be held to account.

🚨 BREAKING: Katie Hobbs has declined the debate. I was right, @katiehobbs — you are a coward. pic.twitter.com/7QJhGg8mwI — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 2, 2022

Katie Hobbs embraces the worst of the Democrat Party platform, but she isn’t willing to debate it. We need Kari Lake, and we just hope and pray she wins. Democrats do cheat. Mail-in voting is rife with corruption, but it’s hard to prove. I only know about it from working on absentee ballots with candidates locally. Still, she won her primary. If everyone gets out and votes, she will win. Watch:

.@katiehobbs REFUSES to debate me. I can’t blame her. What does a twice-convicted Racist have to talk about? Her support of Infanticide? Her opposition to School Choice? Her approval of Child Genital Mutilation? Of course she’s hiding. Her policies are horrifying. pic.twitter.com/klj7ZGG8wZ — Kari Lake (@KariLake) August 24, 2022

Everything Lake said about Hobbs is documented and accurate. Is this why Democrat-loving corporate media is so bent on changing the subject? One comical editorial from an Arizona NBC affiliate claimed Hobbs was simply concerned about Lake spreading “lies” before mentioning deep in the article that the writer has been confrontational with Lake in the past. Call me new to journalism after three decades but I always thought disclosures of personal conflicts should be acknowledged up front, before the editorialized attacks.

The reality is this: Democrats and corporate media know they have a corrupt candidate who’s trying to take on someone the people of Arizona truly adore. They’re pulling out all stops to gaslight Arizonans into ignoring the facts in front of them.

