Suspect in 2 Murders Released- Victims’ Families Fear for Their Lives

On Tuesday, Judge Stan Whitaker ruled that 18-year-old Adrian Avila, a suspect in two murders, could go free as long as he wears an ankle monitor, according to KRQE-TV. That decision brought an angry response from the police and is terrifying the victims’ families.

THE VICTIM’S FAMILIES ARE NOW IN DANGER

“My family is absolutely devastated and in fear of our lives. We fear for the lives of our community as long as Adrian Avila is out of jail,” said Alicia Otero, mother of murder victim Elias Otero.

Raúl Torrez Second Judicial District Attorney in a statement to ABQRAW said:

“It’s astonishing that someone can stand accused of not one, but two separate murders, and the judge not find the defendant dangerous enough to detain before trial. Because of today’s decision my office is filing an appeal with the Supreme Court as we believe that the public is at an extreme risk with the release of Adrian Avila.”

THE POLICE RESPONSE

“A judge released a murder suspect from jail today on an ankle monitor. Adrian Avila is charged for 2 separate murders. Think about that. Two murders. This suspect is at the root of the gun violence we’re seeing in Albuquerque and the record number of homicides,” the Albuquerque Police Department tweeted.

“At the same time, we are getting reports of violent suspects cutting off their ankle monitors and left to roam the streets until we re-arrest them. This is beyond upsetting. This jeopardizes the safety of our community, including our officers.”

A judge released a murder suspect from jail today on an ankle monitor. Adrian Avila is charged for 2 separate murders. Think about that. Two murders. This suspect is at the root of the gun violence we’re seeing in Albuquerque and the record number of homicides. pic.twitter.com/YT0wtLQXVr — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) March 22, 2022

He was released without bail.

THE CRIMES

Adrian Avila, 18, is accused of being involved in two separate homicides in the Albuquerque area. Avila had an arrest warrant issued by APD and he turned himself in on December 26th, 2021.

Avila and Anna Dukes concocted a social media scam to rob someone. Once they found a victim the victim’s brother came out of the house and confronted them about the ploy. Elias Otero, 24, was shot and killed in the incident, on February 11th, 2021.

The other incident was a robbery and homicide of a male victim on August 8th, 2020. According to a criminal complaint, witnesses said a group of individuals fired into a car to rob Donnie Brandon. Brandon was killed in the robbery.

A pre-trial detention hearing was held today on March 22nd, 2022, and Second Judicial Judge Stan Whitaker ruled Avila will be released before trial if a GPS monitor is available and one was!

Related