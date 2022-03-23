New Book: Jill Biden Did Not Want Kamala Harris as VP

First Lady Jill was very unhappy with Vice President Kamala Harris as the pick for VP, according to a new book by two New York Times journalists.

The book, titled “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,” was written by Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns and gets into the tension between the Biden and Harris campaigns during the 2020 presidential election.

“Speaking in confidence with a close adviser to her husband’s campaign, the future first lady posed a pointed question. There are millions of people in the United States, she began. Why, she asked, do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe?” the book said.

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield also questioned the ability of Harris to do the job.

“In private, Bedingfield had taken to noting that the vice presidency was not the first time in Harris’s political career that she had fallen short of sky-high expectations: Her Senate office had been messy and her presidential campaign had been a fiasco. Perhaps, she suggested, the problem was not the vice president’s staff,” the book said.

What thinking person would want Kamala Harris? Obviously, someone or several people did, but she was always inept. The Obamas like her a lot and pushed her for a while. Maybe they picked her.

