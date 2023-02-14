Suspect in the Michigan State U Shootings Is Dead – 3 Dead, 5 Critical

By
M Dowling
-
2
172

Short male black shooting suspect

Updated article: The killer was found dead off campus. He shot himself and killed at least two people. Five others are wounded and fighting for their lives. This is a developing story, and the numbers could change.

This campus is gun-free.

We have two videos of the killer calmly walking off campus.

The Chief Medical Officer couldn’t contain his grief. He knows the condition of the wounded.

The first clip below has an unconfirmed report of the shooter walking from the building. It now appears to be the killer.

According to the police last evening, at least two people are dead—several, possibly five, face life-threatening injuries.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
2 hours ago

The best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. It doesn’t seem like jail is much of a deterrent. A bullet is cheaper anyway! Blacks need to get their act together because Everyone Else is getting pissed off!

2
Reply
Ghost Gun
Ghost Gun
10 hours ago

I reckon the drive-by media will be calling this was caused by “systemic racism” as they did with the five Memphis black cops that beat Tyre Nichols to death.

4
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz