Suspect in the Michigan State U Shootings Is Dead – 3 Dead, 5 Critical

Updated article: The killer was found dead off campus. He shot himself and killed at least two people. Five others are wounded and fighting for their lives. This is a developing story, and the numbers could change.

This campus is gun-free.

We have two videos of the killer calmly walking off campus.

Here is a second video I got from a friend of the shooter walking casually through the Beta parking lot at MSU #msu #msustrong pic.twitter.com/tUhaqWSEBv — Will Knape (@knape616) February 14, 2023

The Chief Medical Officer couldn’t contain his grief. He knows the condition of the wounded.

The chief medical officer of a hospital treating MSU shooting victims gets emotional while speaking on the staff’s response. “We received a lot of texts that were just, ‘I’m on my way,’ people showing up where they needed to be. It was a sad but very proud night for all of us.” pic.twitter.com/EXitMHEvRu — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 14, 2023

The first clip below has an unconfirmed report of the shooter walking from the building. It now appears to be the killer.

According to the police last evening, at least two people are dead—several, possibly five, face life-threatening injuries.

*** POSSIBLY MISLEADING / NOT CONFIRMED *** Unconfirmed video of the Michigan State University shooting suspect walking away from the scene. pic.twitter.com/MnUryUYDdr — t 🇮🇹 (@diamondswet999) February 14, 2023

MSU Police say there are 5 victims in the shooting and say the suspect is a “black male, shorter in statue, wearing red shoes, a jean jacket, and a ball cap.” pic.twitter.com/HRwb8dcbNO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 14, 2023

JUST IN: At least 1 dead, multiple injured, after shooting at Michigan State University campus. pic.twitter.com/r8B4F6Oyaw — Trending 911 🌐 (@911NewsBreaks) February 14, 2023

ACTIVE SHOOTER AT MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY AT LEAST 11 SHOT AND 2 DEATHS AS OF NOW! pic.twitter.com/qSjJUFzUiF — Maria P (@damadanoite14) February 14, 2023

🚨 MSU Police on shooting: 5 victims and the suspect is a “black male, shorter in statue, wearing red shoes, a jean jacket, and a ball cap.” pic.twitter.com/b7wPrUEMgX — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 14, 2023

Related