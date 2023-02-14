Male Shooter at Michigan State – Horrific 9/11 Calls

A shooter described as a short, possibly black, male wearing a blue mask has shot at least five or six people at Michigan State University in different locations. There are reported fatalities. The shooter is still at large and is on foot with a long gun.
Horrific 9/11 Calls
🚨#BREAKING: This is the initial ‘shots fired’ call on Michigan State University campus captured on @Broadcastify. pic.twitter.com/roBl89R2Rs
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 14, 2023
UPDATE: The suspect description is a short male with a mask, possibly Black. Please continue to shelter in place. We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus. pic.twitter.com/7imm32DhAA
— MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023
BREAKING: There’s an active shooter at Michigan State University. At least 5 have been shot and students have been told to “Run. Hide. Fight.”
Please pray🙏🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/TwQNyQlPxG
— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 14, 2023