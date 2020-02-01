Suspected al Qaeda terrorist leader arrested in Phoenix for murder in Iraq

A man living in Phoenix, who some in the media refers to as a Phoenix man, was arrested on suspicion of murder in Al-Fallujah, Iraq, while he was alleged to be an al Qaeda terrorist.

Isn’t that lovely?

He is wanted to stand trial in Iraq for two charges of premeditated murder committed in 2006 in Al-Fallujah.

The arrest was announced by Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and U.S. Attorney Michael Bailey for the District of Arizona reports Justice.gov.

“An Iraqi judge issued a warrant for the arrest of Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, 42, on murder charges. The Government of Iraq subsequently requested Ahmed’s extradition from the United States. In accordance with its treaty obligations to Iraq, the United States filed a complaint in Phoenix seeking a warrant for Ahmed’s arrest based on the extradition request. U.S. Magistrate Judge John Z. Boyle issued the warrant on January 29, 2020, and Ahmed was arrested the following day.”

Ahmed was allegedly a LEADER of Al-Qaeda terrorists.

He is accused of shooting and killing a first lieutenant in the Fallujah Police Directorate and a police officer in the Fallujah Police Directorate, on or about June 1, 2006, and October 3, 2006, respectively.

U. S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will make the decision to extradite him or not. He will look at the evidence.

No photos. Terrorists and potential terrorists are protected.