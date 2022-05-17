Sussman Jury Is Loaded with Dems Who Hate Trump

Durham appears to have a great deal of evidence, but how does he get an unbiased jury in DC? One Democrat activist can lead to a hung jury.
The trial of Michael Sussmann, a Hillary Clinton apparatchik who spread false conspiracy theories about Donald Trump to the FBI, begins on Tuesday. The jury is tainted.
In a new Durham filing, Techno Fog reports that Durham has hundreds of e-mails between Fusion GPS and reporters. These include efforts to frame Sergei Millian and Carter Page. And – confirmation of the Fusion GPS employee who will testify at Sussmann’s trial.
As Techno Fog writes that the jury is the problem. We saw it in the case of Roger Stone. A juror lied to get on the jury and the judge didn’t care.
It’s worse this time. Obama Judge Cooper is letting blatantly biased people on the jury. As an aside, Cooper’s wife defended Lisa Page, the disgraced FBI agent who sought to destroy Donald Trump.
The Sussmann jury includes a “federal government employee who…donated to Democrats in 2016 and another government employee who told the judge they “strongly” dislike former President Trump. Both of those jurors told the judge they could be impartial…”
Special counsel John Durham’s team objected to putting one Clinton contributor on the panel after the man said he would “strive for impartiality as best I can.” Judge Cooper felt confident he could be impartial.
Ther are AOC donors. In fact, Redstate noted that there are quite a few Clinton and Biden donors.
On Tuesday’s “Wake Up America,” Former Acting US Attorney General @MattWhitaker46 reacts to a jury being selected in the Durham-Sussmann trial.
“It’s going to be very hard to pick a jury that isn’t partisan, especially to the left.”
In DC, 92.5% of the voters went for Joe Biden. It’s unlikely Durham will get a conviction IOHO. Some Stats:
As Sussman’s trial begins, I thought you guys would be interested in what the statistics are for convictions & acquittals in federal court. In 2018, acquittals were 0.0034% of total cases. (That’s much less than 1% of all cases & it’s only 17% of the cases that went to trial.) pic.twitter.com/Ft99Zn96bP
Doesn’t Durham have a say in the jury selection so why would he allow that?
Durham was one of the Merry Bagpiper’s appointees. Why on Earth would you trust an investigator appointed by one of the guys trying to cover up the crime!? LOL! Or, like Hannity, do you still somehow trust that Barr is one of the good guys?
Not appointed by Barr…
The prosecution and defense get a specific number of strikes. That favors dems too, as they make up 90% of the jury pool, while Reps are in short supply. There just not enough strikes to kill all the bias and it’s going to get in no matter what.
There is no way D.C., demographically at 49% black or almost five times the national average and who are overwhelmingly democrats, should effectively provide the jury pool for something affecting the entire nation like this has and does.
It’s probably somehow racist to point that inconvenient fact out. My apologies in advance NOT! Fact are facts IMO and the statement of facts does not require an apology.
LOL! How shocking. If you thought Sussman was in trouble or that any of this play-acting would lead to Hillary, you’re a dupe. Intelligent people have recognized this for the usual con job that it is. It’s all just to clear the names of the bad guys. As usual.