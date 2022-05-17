Sussman Jury Is Loaded with Dems Who Hate Trump

By
M Dowling
-
5
988

Durham appears to have a great deal of evidence, but how does he get an unbiased jury in DC? One Democrat activist can lead to a hung jury.

The trial of Michael Sussmann, a Hillary Clinton apparatchik who spread false conspiracy theories about Donald Trump to the FBI, begins on Tuesday. The jury is tainted.

In a new Durham filing, Techno Fog reports that Durham has hundreds of e-mails between Fusion GPS and reporters. These include efforts to frame Sergei Millian and Carter Page. And – confirmation of the Fusion GPS employee who will testify at Sussmann’s trial.

As Techno Fog writes that the jury is the problem. We saw it in the case of Roger Stone. A juror lied to get on the jury and the judge didn’t care.

It’s worse this time. Obama Judge Cooper is letting blatantly biased people on the jury. As an aside, Cooper’s wife defended Lisa Page, the disgraced FBI agent who sought to destroy Donald Trump.

The Sussmann jury includes a “federal government employee who…donated to Democrats in 2016 and another government employee who told the judge they “strongly” dislike former President Trump. Both of those jurors told the judge they could be impartial…”

Special counsel John Durham’s team objected to putting one Clinton contributor on the panel after the man said he would “strive for impartiality as best I can.” Judge Cooper felt confident he could be impartial.

Ther are AOC donors. In fact, Redstate noted that there are quite a few Clinton and Biden donors.

In DC, 92.5% of the voters went for Joe Biden. It’s unlikely Durham will get a conviction IOHO. Some Stats:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Anonymous
Anonymous
2 hours ago

Doesn’t Durham have a say in the jury selection so why would he allow that?

0
Reply
D3F1ANT
D3F1ANT
2 hours ago
Reply to  Anonymous

Durham was one of the Merry Bagpiper’s appointees. Why on Earth would you trust an investigator appointed by one of the guys trying to cover up the crime!? LOL! Or, like Hannity, do you still somehow trust that Barr is one of the good guys?

0
Reply
Anonymous
Anonymous
22 minutes ago
Reply to  D3F1ANT

Not appointed by Barr…

0
Reply
Anonymous
Anonymous
21 minutes ago
Reply to  Anonymous

The prosecution and defense get a specific number of strikes. That favors dems too, as they make up 90% of the jury pool, while Reps are in short supply. There just not enough strikes to kill all the bias and it’s going to get in no matter what.
There is no way D.C., demographically at 49% black or almost five times the national average and who are overwhelmingly democrats, should effectively provide the jury pool for something affecting the entire nation like this has and does.
It’s probably somehow racist to point that inconvenient fact out. My apologies in advance NOT! Fact are facts IMO and the statement of facts does not require an apology.

0
Reply
D3F1ANT
D3F1ANT
2 hours ago

LOL! How shocking. If you thought Sussman was in trouble or that any of this play-acting would lead to Hillary, you’re a dupe. Intelligent people have recognized this for the usual con job that it is. It’s all just to clear the names of the bad guys. As usual.

0
Reply