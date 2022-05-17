Sussman Jury Is Loaded with Dems Who Hate Trump

Durham appears to have a great deal of evidence, but how does he get an unbiased jury in DC? One Democrat activist can lead to a hung jury.

The trial of Michael Sussmann, a Hillary Clinton apparatchik who spread false conspiracy theories about Donald Trump to the FBI, begins on Tuesday. The jury is tainted.

In a new Durham filing, Techno Fog reports that Durham has hundreds of e-mails between Fusion GPS and reporters. These include efforts to frame Sergei Millian and Carter Page. And – confirmation of the Fusion GPS employee who will testify at Sussmann’s trial.

As Techno Fog writes that the jury is the problem. We saw it in the case of Roger Stone. A juror lied to get on the jury and the judge didn’t care.

It’s worse this time. Obama Judge Cooper is letting blatantly biased people on the jury. As an aside, Cooper’s wife defended Lisa Page, the disgraced FBI agent who sought to destroy Donald Trump.

The Sussmann jury includes a “federal government employee who…donated to Democrats in 2016 and another government employee who told the judge they “strongly” dislike former President Trump. Both of those jurors told the judge they could be impartial…”

Special counsel John Durham’s team objected to putting one Clinton contributor on the panel after the man said he would “strive for impartiality as best I can.” Judge Cooper felt confident he could be impartial.

Ther are AOC donors. In fact, Redstate noted that there are quite a few Clinton and Biden donors.

On Tuesday’s “Wake Up America,” Former Acting US Attorney General @MattWhitaker46 reacts to a jury being selected in the Durham-Sussmann trial. “It’s going to be very hard to pick a jury that isn’t partisan, especially to the left.” MORE: https://t.co/Ez0MaEtUeP pic.twitter.com/dlDIUomqnB — Newsmax (@newsmax) May 17, 2022

In DC, 92.5% of the voters went for Joe Biden. It’s unlikely Durham will get a conviction IOHO. Some Stats:

As Sussman’s trial begins, I thought you guys would be interested in what the statistics are for convictions & acquittals in federal court. In 2018, acquittals were 0.0034% of total cases. (That’s much less than 1% of all cases & it’s only 17% of the cases that went to trial.) pic.twitter.com/Ft99Zn96bP — Leslie McAdoo Gordon ⚖️ 👠🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) May 16, 2022

