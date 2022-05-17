This Is What Non-Stop Illegal Immigration Looks Like

There is a non-stop flood of unvetted illegal aliens coming into this country. Cartels control the border and no one is vetting these people. They are invited in by Democrats, but we don’t hear much from Republican leadership on this.

We have all sorts of money for Ukraine and so-called pandemic relief which doesn’t go to the pandemic, but when Donald Trump tried to build his wall, it was too expensive. Border Patrol said the wall made a big difference. As people pour in illegally and unvetted, Border Patrol is reduced to babysitting, driving, and flying them all over the country.

In this footage posted by Bill Melugin, a drone captured illegal aliens wading into the US unabated in only one spot in one moment in time. This goes on all day all over the nation. We don’t know who they are. No one has vetted them. They come by plane, boat, or vehicle, and they walk. Some come through tunnels.

In fact, a tunnel four football fields long comes up into a warehouse in Otay Mesa. It is a drug tunnel from Tijuana. The sophisticated drug tunnel utilized a railing system. It has steel shoring, and an electric and ventilation system. It was first discovered on May 14 and U.S. authorities were quickly alerted, Mexican authorities said.

Is this really what Democrats and Republicans want – unvetted millions? Doesn’t one Democrat care what it will turn us into? Where is the GOP?

NEW: Our drone video of the enormous group that just crossed illegally into private property here in Eagle Pass, TX 1 hour ago. This has happened here every day in the last week. A TX soldier tells us there have been 2,000+ crossings in this specific spot in last 8 days. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/0Tp2XBoiz9 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 16, 2022

