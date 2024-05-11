Swamp Alert! OK AG Wants to Lose the Case Against BlackRock

Oklahoma banned BlackRock and other ESG companies, so BlackRock hit them with a lawsuit. Attorney General Gentner Drummond took over the lead in the case against BlackRock.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond sent a secret email to BlackRock officials and lobbyists indicating he wanted to lose the case.

He is leading the case against BlackRock and told them he wants to “continue our productive corporate-state partnership.” Gentner also wants the BlackRock chief client officer to know he is “simply Gentner.”

He’s the epitome of everything that’s wrong with politicians.

Will Hild, Executive Director of Consumers First, said Gentner has close ties with BlackRock and their lobbyists.


