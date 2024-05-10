Radical Islamists March in The Netherlands

Waving ISIS and Al-Qaeda flags, radical Islamists in the Netherlands are calling for the establishment of a caliphate in the clip below. Statista reports that The Netherlands has a population of 17.1 million, and roughly 5% are Muslim. The Global Economy dot com reports the Muslim population at 7%.

Hopefully, not all of them are like this crew. Notice the children marching.

After Islamists in Germany rallied and called for Sharia and the establishment of an Islamic caliphate, the movement seems to be spreading across Europe. Waving ISIS and Al-Qaeda flags, Islamist migrants in the Netherlands are too calling for Islamic domination. pic.twitter.com/1e1jbDgLmG — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) May 10, 2024

According to Statista, The Netherlands has a long history with Islam. For many centuries, it ruled the largest Muslim nation in the world, Indonesia. The majority of Dutch Muslims have their roots in Turkey and Morocco, but since the end of the Second World War people from all over the Islamic world, their children and their grandchildren have made the Netherlands their new home.

The Muslim community in the Netherlands now includes members of various descent, from Iran, Iraq, and Afghanistan to Somalia, the Balkans, and Syria. It also includes a small group of Dutch converts.

Islam is the second largest religion in The Netherlands, next to Christianity.

According to Statista, most Dutch people aren’t concerned about extremists.

