Swamp News! This Is What the Senate Trial Achieved So Far

On Tuesday, 11 million people watched the Senate trial. About 8.9 million viewers watched on Wednesday. Having watched a lot of it, I can suggest listening to a radio infomercial on intestinal health instead.

Impeachment was supposed to be a ratings bonanza.

Jonathan Turley sees the Democrats going down in flames over this “rushed” and ill-conceived impeachment, especially when it comes to the 2nd Article which is the President’s right to seek judicial opinion. Democrats bizarrely call it obstruction.

“This is one where the House is completely unmoored by history and by the law,” Turley said.

“I think that this will go down as one of the greatest historic blunders of a House of Congress,” he added.

Turley: Democrats' 2nd impeachment article "unmoored by history and by the law"

PUSHING CONSPIRACY THEORIES

Sylvia Garcia pushed debunked conspiracy theories about Trump and Russian President ‘Pudding’ (Putin), but Fox News’ in-house far-leftist thought she was “very effective.”

Dem Rep pushes debunked conspiracies about legitimacy of 2016 election during Senate trial

Here’s Wallace:

IF WITNESSES ARE CALLED, THE BIDENS WILL BE TOO

Democrats apparently made a strategic error that opens the door to bringing in Hunter and maybe Joe Biden under oath. Sen. Ted Cruz said that the Democrats made Hunter Biden’s testimony critical since the Democrats have built their entire case on the idea of Biden corruption and Burisma.

Cruz said House Managers “have built their entire case on the proposition that any investigation into Burisma and corruption was a sham, that it was completely debunked.”

“There is very significant prima facie evidence of corruption”, and goes on to list out the evidence,” he said.

Cruz argues that “if the House Manager’s case is based on the allegations of corruption concerning Hunter Biden and Joe Biden being a sham, then it is directly relevant. And I gotta say the need for the Senate to hear the testimony of Hunter Biden and the need for the Senate to grant the White House lawyers the ability to take that testimony has become all the more relevant.”

SCHUMER IS UNITING REPUBLICANS AGAINST REMOVAL

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer is so inherently obnoxious that his deceit and bullying are having the opposite effect of persuading possible RINOs to vote his way.

Kimberly Strassel at the WSJ, says Chuck Schumer is “doing a masterful job of unifying Republicans, encouraging them to vote next week to ignore his witness demands and expeditiously acquit President Trump.”

The case they presented so far is a repeat of everything we have heard with months, with no first-hand evidence. On the first day, he forced Republicans to vote, hour after hour until 2 am, on amendments for witnesses instead of working with McConnell.

“I don’t think Chuck Schumer is very interested in my opinion,” Sen. Susan Collins told reporters earlier this month. “I don’t think he’s really very interested in doing anything but trying to defeat me by telling lies to the people of Maine. And you can quote me on that.”

Lisa Murkowski made a point of saying she was “offended” after Nadler attacked them for “treachery.”

Prof. Turley: Nadler made a "major blunder" by insulting senators

THE MEDIA MAKES FOOLS OF THEMSELVES

David Harsanyi at National Review says about the media: “The same people who spent years passing along every falsehood and selective leak the California congressman gave them to fuel the Russia-collusion hysteria, and the same people who still accept his allegations — knowing his long history of fabrications — without much skepticism, spent yesterday pretending that Schiff was a modern-day Cicero.”

They did, they made him into Cicero.

“The excessive fawning by pundits and reporters over a middling speech by a middling congressman was just insufferable,” he wrote.

Greg Miller, at WaPo, says lying Schiff “will leave a mark on history, exceeding nearly all contemporaries.”

Richard Stengel, the former editor of Time magazine, is now an advocate for overturning the First Amendment. He stated: “When we get back to teaching civics in this country—as we must do—Adam Schiff’s sweeping, beautifully-wrought opening argument, should be on the syllabus.”

CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said, “I don’t want to sound like a partisan,” before praising a “dazzling” performance — the second-best courtroom appearance he’d ever witnessed. “Adam Schiff knows the facts. That is something that you can’t fake,” Toobin told the panel.

The author didn’t forget Jennifer Rubin, who said she was “in awe” since he delivered “the most brilliant legal presentation” she ever heard. [But she’s a lying dummy]

IT'S A PARTISAN IMPEACHMENT AND NO CRIME

There must never be a partisan impeachment, Democrats have said. They also admit there is no crime.

Democrats think the crime is the President occupying the Oval Office.