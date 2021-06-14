Sweden went from safest country to second-most dangerous



















Eva Vlaardingerbroek is a member of the Forum for Democracy (FVD), and is an outspoken critic of modern feminism.

Last week, Tucker had her on to discuss the mass migration into Sweden and its effects.

Sweden went from being of the safest places in the world to the second most dangerous behind Kosovo.

Watch:

It was an absolute honour being on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ last night to discuss the rise of crime in Sweden as a result of mass migration. Thank you for having me on, @TuckerCarlson. Watch the full segment here: https://t.co/BL39woUBxM pic.twitter.com/tfHPyT82OU — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) June 12, 2021

Related

















