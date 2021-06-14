Cowardly Joe backs out of holding a joint presser with Putin, he’ll sell us out



















Joe Biden talked tough about putting Russian President Vladimir Putin in his place, but it was all talk. He is no longer going to have a joint presser with Putin after their joint summit in Geneva on Wednesday.

He’s a coward.

According to Biden, “I always found, and I don’t mean to suggest the press should not know, but this is not a contest about who can do better in front of a press conference or try to embarrass each other,” he said, “It’s about making myself very clear what the conditions are to get a better relationship are with Russia.”

Biden’s remarks were delivered from the carefully managed environment at the Cornwall Airport in the U.K.

He can sell us out in private.

Watch:

Pressed on not having a joint press conference with Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin at their upcoming summit, Pres. Biden says, "this is not a contest about who can do better in front of a press conference or try to embarrass each other." https://t.co/jUIQDxvJmT pic.twitter.com/idk2WHWug8 — ABC News (@ABC) June 13, 2021

This is the so-called leader of the free world who gets in trouble if he doesn’t call on reporters in order so he can handle the answers on the teleprompter or in his earpieces.

Joe Biden: “I’m going to get in trouble with staff” if I don’t call from pre-approved list of reporters pic.twitter.com/9pzBLZ9l0s — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2021

He is going to give away the store to Russia as he has given away our wealth to the EU at the G7.

We had one early warning sign that he will sell us out.

Biden said he was going to exchange cybercriminals with Putin.

Biden’s ‘handlers’ say he WASN’T agreeing to Putin’s proposal to extradite cybercriminals when he said “Yes, I’m open to it.”

Russia has been hacking us left and right if our intelligence agencies are to be believed.

Biden’s appearance at G7 earned rave reviews from an international press that hasn’t healed from four years of President Donald J. Trump who refused to cater to the globalist ingrates who had become accustomed to flattery from U.S. leaders.

Biden doesn’t even have his countries straight.

Putin will chew him up and spit him out.

Biden should know Libya from Syria since he was the sitting vice president under Barack Obama when Hillary Clinton, Susan Rice, and Samantha Power successfully lobbied to destroy Libya. The catastrophic foreign policy destabilized the Middle East and led to the rise of ISIS.

Watch:

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses Syria with Libya THREE TIMES. pic.twitter.com/8iewTindfr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2021

PRAY

#HavanaSyndrome President Biden meets with Russian President Putin Wednesday in Geneva, amid growing suspicions Russian intel is behind mysterious + debilitating attacks on U.S personnel. @CBS_Herridge spoke w/former CIA officer who says he was a victim pic.twitter.com/BaZpjkzvKa — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) June 14, 2021

Related

















