Sweden Will Pay Migrants to Go Home

As we reported, Sweden has announced plans to pay migrants 350,000 SEK (€30,809) to return to their homeland in a new voluntary remigration scheme proposed by the center-right government.

Migration Minister Maria Stenergard proposed $34,000 for each individual to return to their homeland — even those with citizenship. The Swedish Justice Ministry reviewed the proposal.

“For those who have not entered Swedish society, remigration can be a way to create a better life for themselves,” Stenergard said.

“This is one of several ways we achieve sustainable immigration that strengthens integration and reduces exclusion,” she added.

Stenergard said the cost is a lot less than the costs of keeping them.

So far, only one person has taken advantage of it. The UK tried the same, and it went nowhere. Just deport those who don’t assimilate.

Sweden has deported some non-assimilated people since this right-leaning government took over.

They also upped the amount of money people on work permits must make to stay in the country.