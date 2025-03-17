Tren de Aragua Hearing Is On As Democrats Fight for Alien Gangs

Judge James Boasberg demanded a hearing today as he came out fighting for the rights of Tren de Aragua gang members who came into the United States illegally. He wanted answers on the deportations of the gangsters to El Salvador.

The Trump administration called to vacate the hearing, but Judge Boasberg refused. The administration is now trying to get Boasberg removed.

The Trump administration fired back at D.C. District Chief Judge James Boasberg — who had called for a hearing today demanding answers to his questions about the Tren de Aragua deportation flights. Boasberg told the administration to turn the planes back to the US in advance of issuing a universal injunction halting the president’s anti-terror plan.

Judge Boasberg Is Demanding to National Security Information at a Public Hearing

“Plaintiffs cannot use these proceedings to interfere with the President’s national security and foreign affairs authority, and the Court lacks jurisdiction to do so,” the administration said.

“…[T]he Court should vacate the hearing and de-escalate the grave incursions on Executive Branch authority that have already arisen,” it wrote in response to the questions demanded of it by plaintiffs.

“…[A]n oral directive is not enforceable as an injunction.”

“…In accord with this well-established law, the written minute order governed. It enjoined the government from “removing” the foreign terrorists “pursuant to the Proclamation.” The government did not violate that injunction. As Plaintiffs themselves say, the two flights that they identified departed from the United States before 7:25 PM EDT (and, for that matter, before any oral directives).”

…”Finally, even if the Court’s order had purported to enjoin the government from taking steps overseas pursuant to the Proclamation, that still would not restrict the President from exercising his other authorities under the Constitution to engage in diplomatic negotiations and to protect the United States from dangerous terrorists and criminals already outside the country.”

Judge Boasberg Responds: He Wants Tren de Aragua in the USA

Chief Judge James Boasberg says today’s hearing is fact-finding on the government’s compliance with his temporary restraining orders barring the deportation of suspected Venezuelan gang members. He’s not planning to issue any rulings.

DOJ lawyer says he’s not at liberty or authorized to disclose any information on how many deportation flights went ahead. They said no planes took off after the judge’s written order came down.

Boasberg, a Judicial Tyrant

DOJ says they will not provide answers about the flights — when they took off and how many — even to the judge, on national security grounds.

Are the answers classified? Boasberg asks. DOJ needs to make a showing to say they won’t even tell him.

DOJ says it is all irrelevant, and they believe they complied with his written order. Boasberg says he does NOT think the DOJ complied with his order. The far-left judge wants the DOJ to provide in writing by noon tomorrow why they can’t even tell him.

Boasberg told the DOJ: “If what you’re saying is it’s classified, and you can’t tell me, then you’re going to need to make a good showing. For example, in the state secrets case of US v Reynolds. … Even then, you would have to make a showing to me.”

The DOJ says it thinks they complied with the written order. They say Boasberg only said the planes needed to be turned around in oral statements at the hearing. They were not in the written order, and “oral statements are not injunctions.”

Boasberg disagrees. “You felt that you could disregard it because it wasn’t in the written order. That’s your first argument? The idea that because my written order was pithier, it could be disregarded, that’s one heck of a stretch, I think.”

Boasberg didn’t like the DOJ’s second argument that the planes were in international airspace anyway. “The problem is the equitable power of United States courts is not so limited…equity is extra-territorial…it’s not a question that the plane was or was not in US airspace.”

DOJ says they believe the court lost jurisdiction the moment the planes were outside of US airspace. “What we have said is that when they have been physically removed, the statute is complete, and the court has lost jurisdiction.”’

DOJ: “When an operation crosses into international territory, there are other powers at play beyond the Alien Enemies Act.” Boasberg: “I think my equitable powers are pretty clear that they do not lapse at the airspace’s edge. My equitable powers do not lapse at that point.”

Boasberg on the Warpath

Boasberg said the DOJ should not have allowed any planes to take off on Saturday because DOJ knew Boasberg was holding a hearing at 5 pm. They should have known what Boasberg thought and not have acted without finding out what he thought!

“Doomsday Scenario” If the President Doesn’t Obey a Minor Judge

Meanwhile, Mueller’s Russiaate hoax henchman, Andrew Weissmann, defended the illegal alien Tren de Aragua members. Tren de Aragua is a transnational organization that is one of the most vicious in the world.

Weismann called it a potential “doomsday scenario.”

Speaking on MSNBC, Weissman said: “The doomsday scenario for this country is the idea that you would just ignore a court order. At that point, there is no rule of law in this country. You’re a law of the jungle. So, that’s a thing to keep an eye on as to whether that in fact happened here.”

He thinks judges are the final word, not the President.

Weissmann called it a constitutional crisis because he believes all the final authority rests with the judiciary. If that is true, we live in a judicial oligarchy.

Andrew Weissmann says the Tren de Aragua gang members didn't have a trial to determine that they were t*rr*rists. Democrats are at the point now that they're defending t*rr*rists. These t*rr*rists are also illegals.

Stephen Miller was having none of it.

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller responded strongly to Andrew Weissmann for defending members of Tren de Aragua who were deported from the U.S.

