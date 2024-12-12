Admin Rushes the Sale of Border Wall Panels for $5 Apiece

To continue making the transition as smooth as possible, the administration is rushing to sell off border wall panels starting at $5 a panel before Donald Trump takes office. That way, when Donald Trump tries to build the wall, Democrats will scream that it’s too expensive and it’s racist, and the GOP will cave.

There are some outraged Republicans like Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Sen. Ted Cruz. “President Biden is rushing to sell off sections of the wall that are yet to be built,” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wrote via X. “President Biden and Kamala Harris have successfully put illegal aliens over the safety and security of our own citizens. Never forget why the American people rejected them.”

A report by the Daily Wire indicated that Joe Biden’s administration is auctioning off materials used to build the southern border wall.

The Daily Wire released a video Thursday showing trucks moving stacks of wall materials. The publication claimed that the entire wall segment will be auctioned for as low as $5.

A border patrol agent told The Daily Wire they estimate the trucks are relocating as much as one-half mile of wall materials daily. The video drew mockery and condemnation from Republicans.

Obviously, Biden isn’t doing it. Although he might be mildly aware. It’s Barack Obama. His fingerprints are all over it.

They’re pulling the panels from the border and auctioning them through Gov.Planet. “They are taking it from three stations: Nogales, Tucson, and Three Points,” the border patrol agent, who was granted anonymity to speak freely, told The Daily Wire. “The goal is to move all of it off the border before Christmas.”

Isn’t this treason?

Destroying America

A lot of damage done to the Democrat Party and the country can be laid at Obama’s feet.

The current administration is evil, and they hate you. The government wants to change the population and make you irrelevant, even if it means bringing in people who will kill you.

EXCLUSIVE: Weeks before Trump takes office, Biden is racing to auction off unused border wall materials. Video shows trucks hauling wall materials off the border to a government auction site, where a massive amount of wall is waiting to be sold. pic.twitter.com/ogaQMBHw7R — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 12, 2024

