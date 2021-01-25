Tacoma police officer who ran into mob was under threat

A graphic video shows a Tacoma Police Department officer driving through a mob of people surrounding his car.

One person was taken to a hospital. He originally was reported to have just minor injuries but that statement from police has been walked back, according to KIRO 7.

People have been outraged, but there was a lot of misreporting and people making false assumptions.

As it happens, themob was a threat to the officer and he acted in self-defense.

A Tacoma officer drove through a mob surrounding & violently attacking his vehicle, threatening his safety, according to a source. Watch the video below, then get the context from a police source in the next tweet. pic.twitter.com/qCrnysOvf7 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 24, 2021

Related